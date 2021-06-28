Drama asks what is most important

A FILM that confronts the devastating impact of young-onset dementia is showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

Supernova stars Colin Firth as Sam and Stanley Tucci as Tusker — partners of 20 years who have embarked on a campervan holiday in England, visiting friends, family and places from their shared past.

In the two years since Tusker was diagnosed, their lives had to change. Jobs have been given up and plans put on hold.

Their time together is now the most important thing they have. But as the trip progresses, their ideas for their future start to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before.

Also showing from today is Cruella starring Oscar winner Emma Stone in the title role made famous by Disney’s One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961).

Continuing from last week are Dream Horse, In the Heights, The Father and children’s adventure Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

Tickets are also on sale for Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, which is showing from July 7.