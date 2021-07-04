Finding answers at bottom of the glass

A FILM that tackles the tricky question of how much alcohol is too much is showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg and starring Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round won the Academy Award for best international feature film.

Four midlife crisis-bound teachers at a Danish high school embark on a pseudo-scientific quest to improve their quality of life.

They each agree to consume a minimal amount of alcohol on a daily basis and their results add up to a story that is at once darkly comic, thought-provoking and emotionally charged.

The Reason I Jump, based on the bestselling book by Naoki Higashida, is showing from today with a relaxed screening tomorrow.

Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, is showing from Wednesday (July 7).

Continuing from last week are Supernova, Dream Horse, In the Heights, The Father and children’s adventure Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

On Sunday, Picturehouse members can enjoy a free preview screening of The Truffle Hunters at 11am.