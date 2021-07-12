Scarlett’s Avenger confronts her past

THE Avengers saga may be over — for now — but Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow still has some unfinished business.

Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow is the latest film showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema.

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The film also stars Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and O-T Fagbenle.

Continuing from last week are Another Round, Supernova, In the Heights, Cruella, The Father and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.