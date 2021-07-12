Monday, 12 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Scarlett’s Avenger confronts her past

Scarlett’s Avenger confronts her past

THE Avengers saga may be over — for now — but Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow still has some unfinished business.

Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow is the latest film showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema.

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The film also stars Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and O-T Fagbenle.

Continuing from last week are Another Round, Supernova, In the Heights, Cruella, The Father and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33