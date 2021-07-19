Dad searching for new home for son

MCMAFIA star James Norton plays a loving dad faced with a terrible predicament in a new film showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

In Nowhere Special, John, a 35-year-old window cleaner, devotes his life to raising his four-year-old son, Michael, played by Daniel Lamont.

The situation was forced upon them, as Michael’s mother left them immediately after his birth.

John and Michael’s life is a simple one, made up of universal daily rituals and innocent love that reveals the strength of their relationship.

But then we learn that John only has a few months to live. And since he has no family to turn to, he will spend the days left to him looking for a new and perfect one to adopt Michael, in a bid to protect his child from that which he can do nothing to prevent.

Also embarking on a search this week are cave family the Croods.

In The Croods 2: A New Age, a sequel to the original 2013 animation, our heroes find themselves in need of a new place to live, so they set off into the world in search of a new place to call home.

When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved. Except for one snag — another family already lives there.

Other films arriving this week include Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring Bugs Bunny and basketball superstar LeBron James in a sequel to the 1996 original starring Michael Jordan.

Continuing from last week are Another Round, Black Widow and In the Heights.