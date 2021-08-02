Theme park ride is voyage of discovery

JUNGLE CRUISE, the latest offering from Disney, has been described as Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean meets The Mummy.

It is based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travellers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals but with a supernatural element.

It stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as wise-cracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr Lily Houghton, who are on a mission to uncover the healing powers of a special tree.

But they find out that their fate, and that of the human population, hangs by a thread when the secrets of the ancient tree are revealed.

Their discovery, which could change the future of medicine, leads them to uncover other supernatural and paranormal forces hidden in the rainforest. Jungle Cruise (12A) is showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

Also new this week is The Suicide Squad (15).

Supervillains Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and a collection of nutty inmates at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Continuing from last week are Black Widow, Cruella, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and The Croods 2: A New Age.

On Wednesday there will be a showing of the Met Opera Summer Encore performance of Carmen at 7pm.

Mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca is the iconic Gypsy in Richard’s Eyre’s acclaimed 2010 production.