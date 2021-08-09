Mystery lovers fire reporter’s curiosity

A MOVING drama based on a bestselling novel by Jojo Moyes is showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

The Last Letter from Your Lover stars Felicity Jones as Ellie Haworth, a newspaper journalist who is asked to write an article about her recently deceased editor.

On being given access to his archive, she finds a love letter to someone identified as “J” from someone calling themselves “Boot”.

Stirred by the passionate feelings between the mysterious couple, Ellie becomes determined to learn their identities and find out how their love story unfolded.

Also showing from today is Stillwater, starring Matt Damon as Bill, an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to the south of France to visit his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

Faced with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

Also showing this week are Paw Patrol: the Movie and Spirit Untamed from DreamWorks Animation, a spin-off from 2002’s Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.

Continuing from last week are Cruella, Jungle Cruise, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, The Croods 2: A New Age, The Highway Rat and The Suicide Squad.