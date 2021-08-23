From Danish PM to criminal matriarch

FANS of the hit Danish TV drama Borgen will recognise the star of a new film showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

Sidse Babett Knudsen may not be a household name, but she achieved international recognition for her role as the fictional Danish prime minister Birgitte Nyborg.

Now she is making the leap to the big screen in Wildland, in which she plays Bodil, the estranged aunt of the main character, Ida (Sandra Guldberg Kampp).

After a car accident robs Ida of her mother, she is sent to live with her aunt and cousins.

She suddenly finds herself at the centre of a robustly affectionate household over which Bodil presides.

Adopted as a kind of mascot by her male cousins, it is not long before the scars of grief begin to heal.

Bodil’s is a home filled with love, but on the outside the family leads a violent and criminal life. With Ida’s entrance into the inner circle of the family comes the expectation that she will take her place in the family business of extortion, debt collection and worse.

Also showing from today is the French-Belgian animated adventure Around the World in 80 Days, which reimagines Jules Verne’s classic novel with a bookish marmoset and a scheming frog named Phileas at the centre of the story.

On Wednesday at 6.15pm and Thursday at 3.30pm there is a chance to enjoy Escher: Journey Into Infinity, an exploration of the Dutch artist’s influence on modern art and the far reaches of popular culture.

Then at 7.20pm on Thursday there is a 15-rated “surprise film” with a running time of 140 minutes.

Continuing from last week are Free Guy, Jungle Cruise, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Spirit Untamed, Stillwater and The Courier.