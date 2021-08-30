Having it all isn’t enough for some

JUDE LAW and Timothy Spall star in two very different British-set films playing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

Law, who broke through as a film actor in 1999’s The Talented Mr Ripley, plays a homesick Wall Street trader, Rory O’Hara, in Eighties-set psychological thriller The Nest.

Charismatic and highly plausible, Rory persuades his wife Allison (Carrie Coon) to relocate from New York to rural Surrey with their two children.

Rory is enraptured by booming “Big Bang” London and wants to make the most of the commercial opportunities being unleashed by Margaret Thatcher’s government.

But as Allison struggles to adapt to English country life and the promise of a lucrative new beginning begins to unravel, the couple must face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.

Meanwhile, in The Last Bus, Timothy Spall plays Tom, an elderly widower determined to honour the memory of his late wife, Mary (Phyllis Logan).

Tom now lives in John O’Groats but he and Mary originally met at Land’s End.

Equipped with his free bus pass, Tom decides to transport Mary’s ashes all the way down the UK to where they first met using only local bus routes.

Unknown to him, his journey starts to capture the imagination of the many and various people he meets along the way.

Continuing from last week are Free Guy, Jungle Cruise, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Spirit Untamed, The Courier, The Croods 2: A New Age and Wildland.

On Thursday at 7pm there is a chance to enjoy a 2017 National Theatre performance of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Follies.