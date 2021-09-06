Hero faces his past

A SUPERHERO film set in the aftermath of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame is showing at Henley’s Regal cinema from today (Friday).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It stars Canadian actor Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who is forced to confront his past after being drawn into his father’s clandestine Ten Rings organisation.

Also showing from today is Annette, a 15-rated romantic musical drama starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and based on an original story by Ron and Russell Mael.

For more information, visit www.picturehouses.com