Tony Soprano’s tale continues... in 1967

A FILM prequel to cult TV series The Sopranos is playing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema from Wednesday.

The Many Saints of Newark promises to reacquaint audiences with Tony Soprano, who was played by the late James Gandolfini in the long-running HBO drama.

But there is one key difference: the year is 1967 and the young Anthony Soprano is many years away from becoming the charismatic mob boss of popular legend.

Rather he is growing up during one of the most tumultuous periods in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the race-torn city.

Also caught up in the changing times is Dickie Moltisanti, the uncle whom Anthony idolises but who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities — and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the man audiences later came to know.

Showing from today is Misha and the Wolves, in which a woman’s Holocaust memoir takes the world by storm but a fallout with her publisher-turned-detective reveals her as an audacious deception created to hide a darker truth.