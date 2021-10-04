Monday, 04 October 2021

Regal shows James Bond film plus one

HENLEY’S Regal Picturehouse cinema has cleared its schedules to show the new James Bond film No Time To Die — with just one other film showing all this week.

Two by Two: Overboard is a children’s film showing tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 11.40am. It is a sequel to Two by Two, a 3D animated adventure comedy released in 2015 that explored what happened to the creatures that missed Noah’s Ark.

A spokesman for the film-makers said: “There is so much more to share, both on the ark and underwater with our weird and wonderful community of unlikely friends and foes who did and did not get on to the ark.”

