Monday, 11 October 2021

Climbing nomad’s a documentary star

THREE years ago a previously unheralded genre of film-making broke into the mainstream.

The success of climbing documentaries The Dawn Wall and Free Solo turned Tommy Caldwell, Kevin Jorgeson and Alex Honnold into unlikely celebrities.

Now veteran documentarian Peter Mortimer has followed up The Dawn Wall with The Alpinist, a film celebrating the life of Marc-André Leclerc that is showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

Leclerc climbs alone. On remote alpine rock faces, the 23-year-old Canadian frequently makes some of the boldest solo ascents in the history of his sport — with no cameras, no ropes and no room for mistakes.

Mortimer struggles to keep up with his nomadic, publicity-shy subject. But soon after their initial meeting, Leclerc plans to embark on a historic adventure in an attempt to redefine the possibilities of solo climbing.

James Bond adventure No Time To Die continues from last week, while children’s films Spirit Untamed and The Gruffalo’s Child return.

