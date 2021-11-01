Halloween farewell to Dame Diana Rigg

DAME Diana Rigg makes her final big screen appearance in the latest film by Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright, which is showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

Last Night in Soho, which is dedicated to Rigg’s memory, stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise Turner, a young woman with a passion for fashion design and a strange sixth sense, who mysteriously finds herself transported back in time to 1966 London.

Rather than her own body, she instead finds herself inhabiting that of Sandie, an iconic nightclub singer of the era, played by The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. While living as Sandie, Eloise embarks on a romantic relationship — but quickly comes to realise that the singer’s life in the Swinging Sixties is not as glamorous as it first appears to be.

Soon, past and present begin to fall apart with horrifying consequences.

Continuing from last week are Dune, James Bond adventure No Time To Die and The French Dispatch.

The cinema is also celebrating Halloween by showing a number of spooky films, including two screenings of Nineties classic Hocus Pocus starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. These start at 12.30pm on Saturday and 12.10pm on Sunday.

Children’s favourite Room on the Broom, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, is showing at 12.30pm today and at 11.30am on Sunday.

Another animated film, The Addams Family 2, is showing today at 11.45am, tomorrow at 2.50pm, and on Sunday at 11.15am.

For more information and to book, visit www.picturehouses.com