Re-imagining the twilight of an idol

SHE made her name starring in the Twilight films and in 2012 became the world’s highest-paid actress.

Now Kristen Stewart is taking on a role that has treated some of her professional colleagues more kindly than others.

Spencer, which is showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday), stars Stewart as the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Back in 2013, Oliver Hirschbiegel’s Diana, with Naomi Watts in the title role, was widely lambasted by film critics.

More recently, Emma Corrin’s portrayal of the young Diana in season four of Netflix drama The Crown was well received.

Rather than venture down the conventional biopic route, Spencer starts with a real-life premise then permits itself to speculate as to what might have happened if certain events had gone differently.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, who is best known for 2016’s Jackie, the film opens in December 1991.

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold.

Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the royal family’s Christmas festivities at the Sandringham estate.

There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting.

Diana knows the game well. But this year things will be profoundly different.

Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

Continuing from last week are Dune, Daniel Craig’s final James Bond adventure No Time To Die, and The French Dispatch.

At 6pm on Tuesday (November 9) there is a preview screening of Mothering Sunday, starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, parts of which were filmed in the Henley area, including Hambleden, over the past year.

For more information and to book, visit www.picturehouses.com