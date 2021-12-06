Children battling to save letters to Santa

THE Regal Picturehouse cinema’s festive season gets under way tomorrow and Sunday with four screenings of the annual CBeebies Christmas show.

This year the story is The Night Before Christmas, based on the poem A Visit from St Nicholas by Clement Clarke Moore.

It follows the adventures of Holly and her brother Jack on Christmas Eve, as they send their wishes to Father Christmas.

But then they have to deal with the mischievous Wish Taker who steals their wishes, leading Holly to travel far and wide in search of them.

Will she succeed and ensure Father Christmas has all the wishes in time for Christmas Day?

On Tuesday at 8.30pm there is a preview screening of Hope starring Andrea Bræin Hovig and Stellan Skarsgård as Anja and Tomas, a married couple who must confront their long-neglected relationship when Anja is diagnosed with brain cancer.

Continuing from last week are Encanto, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, House of Gucci, Mothering Sunday and James Bond adventure No Time To Die.

Other highlights of the Boroma Way cinema’s festive programme, which is running throughout December and into the start of the New Year, include Die Hard, Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol, The Polar Express, Scrooged and It’s a Wonderful Life.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.picturehouses.com