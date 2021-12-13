Crossing the divide

A NEW adaptation of West Side Story is showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

Directed by Steven Spielberg with a script by Pulitzer Prize-winning screenwriter Tony Kushner (Angels in America), the film is both a fresh take on the 1957 stage musical and a tribute to the 1961 film adaptation.

With echoes of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story follows two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds who fall in love in the New York City of the Fifties.

As their romance intensifies, they find themselves drawn into the heart of a conflict between two warring gangs.

Continuing from last week are Encanto, Hope and House of Gucci, while Spider-Man: No Way Home opens on Wednesday.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.picturehouses.com