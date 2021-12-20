Monday, 20 December 2021

Peter Parker’s web of secrecy crumbles

THE SEQUEL to Tom Holland’s 2019 Spider-Man adventure Far From Home is now showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema.

No Way Home finds the webslinger having to cope with having his secret identity revealed for the first time in the character’s cinematic history.

Peter Parker is no longer able to separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero and finds himself suffering the consequences.

But there’s even more trouble ahead when he asks for help from the world-bending Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Showing from today (Friday) is children’s adventure Clifford the Big Red Dog, based on the beloved Scholastic book character.

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never expected to wake up one morning to find a giant 10ft hound in her small New York City apartment.

While her single mum (Sienna Guillory) is away on business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple.

Continuing from last week are Hope, House of Gucci and West Side Story.

