Spies got their start by royal command

A PREQUEL to the Kingsman films is showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

The King’s Man stars Ralph Fiennes as Orlando, Duke of Oxford, and takes us back in time to the creation of the Kingsman intelligence agency at the start of the First World War.

Charged with heading up this new league of super-spies, Orlando uses his power and influence to recruit the next generation of national defenders.

He is soon on the trail of a shadowy figure known only as The Shepherd, who is gathering together history’s worst villains to aid his mission of tyranny.

On Wednesday at 7.40pm there is a chance to enjoy a preview screening of The Electrical Life of Louis Wain followed by a Q&A.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Louis who, following his father’s death, is left alone to look after his mother and five sisters.

Three things set him on a more colourful path: he is offered a job as an illustrator by a prestigious magazine editor; he meets and falls in love with his sisters’ new governess (Claire Foy); and the pair of them adopt a stray cat they name Peter, whose presence inspires him to take an extraordinary artistic turn.

Continuing from last week are Spider-Man: No Way Home and West Side Story. Elf is showing today (Friday) at 11.15am, followed by It’s a Wonderful Life at 1.45pm.