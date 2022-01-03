Love of cats helped artist

A VICTORIAN artist whose surreal cat paintings appeared to reflect his declining sanity is the hero of Benedict Cumberbatch’s latest film.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema from tomorrow (Saturday).

Claire Foy co-stars as Emily Richardson, who takes a job as the governess to Louis’s five young sisters.

She becomes the love of his life and, unusually for the time, the pair adopt a stray kitten called Peter.

Continuing from last week are The King’s Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home and West Side Story.