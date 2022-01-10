Rite of passage Seventies-style

DIRECTOR Paul Thomas Anderson returns to California’s San Fernando Valley in the Seventies in Licorice Pizza (15), which opens at the Regal Picturehouse today (Friday).

This is a rites-of-passage tale, introducing Alana Haim, of the band Haim, and Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. A precocious, entrepreneurial child star meets a wayward young woman and together they tear around a dreamlike stomping ground.

With cameos from Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits and Sean Penn, among others, this is a wistful yet madcap adventure.

Continuing from last week are The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, The King’s Man, Spiderman: No Way Home and West Side Story.