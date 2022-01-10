Monday, 10 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rite of passage Seventies-style

Rite of passage Seventies-style

DIRECTOR Paul Thomas Anderson returns to California’s San Fernando Valley in the Seventies in Licorice Pizza (15), which opens at the Regal Picturehouse today (Friday).

This is a rites-of-passage tale, introducing Alana Haim, of the band Haim, and Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. A precocious, entrepreneurial child star meets a wayward young woman and together they tear around a dreamlike stomping ground.

With cameos from Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits and Sean Penn, among others, this is a wistful yet madcap adventure.

Continuing from last week are The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, The King’s Man, Spiderman: No Way Home and West Side Story.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33