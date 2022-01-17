Shop to opera

A FILM about the rise of tenor Paul Potts, the first winner of Britain’s Got

Talent, will be shown at Hambleden village hall tomorrow (Saturday).

One Chance (12A), which was made in 2013, recounts how the Welshman rose from bullied shop worker to professional singer after winning the televised BGT final in 2007 with a powerful rendition of Nessun Dorma.

Potts is played by James Corden, the actor and US TV chat show host who now owns a house in Remenham, while Julie Walters plays his mother, Yvonne. Mackenzie Crook is also in the cast.

Potts recorded the vocals for the film so Corden had to lip-sync.

One of the producers of the film was BGT judge Simon Cowell.

Doors and the bar open at 6pm and the film begins at 7.30pm. Snacks will be available. Tickets cost £8 and are available from hambledencinema.co.uk/

buy-tickets