Monday, 17 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Long drive from East

AN award-winning Japanese film will be showing the Regal Picturehouse Henley on Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

Drive My Car (15) won the best foreign language motion picture at this week’s Golden Globes.

The film is based on the short story by novelist Haruki Murakami. An aging, widowed actor (Hidetoshi Nishijima) employs an unlikely chauffeur in the form of a girl in her twenties.

Despite their misgivings, the two develop a special relationship as their unusual backstories unravel.

The film’s running length is just under three hours.

Continuing from last week are Licorice Pizza, Spider-Man: No Way Home and West Side Story. There is also a members’ only preview of Belfast on Sunday.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33