Personal story

KENNETH BRANAGH’S Golden Globe-nominated Belfast (12A, 98 minutes) is showing at the Regal Picturehouse Henley from today (Friday).

Belfast is a coming-of-age comedy drama starring Caitríona Baife, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan and Jude Hill.

Described by Branagh as his most personal film, it explores a boy’s childhood in Northern Ireland in the Sixties amid escalating
violence.

Also new is Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley (15, 150 minutes) a neo-noir psychological thriller based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham with an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and Mary Steenburgen.

Still showing are Spider-Man: No Way Home and West Side Story.

