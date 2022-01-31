Emotional mothers

TWO mothers (Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit) with years between them give birth on the same day and, during an intense hospital experience, develop a close link in confronting motherhood that is to change their lives.

Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers (15) is showing at the Regal Picturehouse Henley from today (Friday). Also new is Sing 2 (U), which features koala Buster Moon and his gang in a dazzling stage extravaganza where they have to convince the world’s most reclusive rock star (played by Bono) to join them.

Still showing this week are Belfast (12A), Nightmare Alley (15), Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A) and West Side Story (12A).