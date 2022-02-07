Incredible journey

SHOWING at the Regal Picturehouse Henley from today (Friday) is televangelist biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye (12A).

Jessica Chastain plays evangelist, singer, author, talk show host and TV personality Tammy Faye Bakker in a movie based on the eponymous 2000 documentary by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

Also starring Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio, this tells the extraordinary tale of Faye’s journey from Christian fundamentalism through all of humanity’s flaws and bumps in the road to becoming a gay icon.

Also showing The Souvenir Part II (15), directed by Joanna Hogg.

In this sequel to 2019’s The Souvenir, Honor Swinton Byrne reprises her role as Julie, a film student making a movie studying the working lives of people in Sunderland — now dealing with the ramifications of the events of the first film. Tilda Swinton again plays Julie’s mother, Rosalind, and Richard Ayoade returns as flamboyant film-maker Patrick.