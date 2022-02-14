Monday, 14 February 2022

All-star cast in new version of mystery

A NEW version of Death on the Nile (12A) is showing at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley from today (Friday).

The mystery thriller film is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who reprises the role of Hercule Poirot.

This sequel to his suspense-filled Murder on the Orient Express (2017) is based on the 1937 Agatha Christie novel with a screenplay by Michael Green.

The all-star cast includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Gal Gadot, Armie
Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright and Russell Brand.

As it’s Valentine’s week, the cinema also has special screenings of Casablanca (U) on Sunday and a preview of Cyrano (12A) on Monday.

Still showing are Sing 2 (U), Parallel Mothers (15), Belfast (12A), and West Side Story (12A).

