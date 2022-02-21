Fab four on film

HENLEY’S own George Harrison plus John, Paul and Ringo are starring at the Regal Picturehouse today (Friday), tomorrow and Sunday with a showing of The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert (12A), part of Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary about the Fab Four.

Jackson used modern film restoration techniques on footage of The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the extraordinary, unannounced gig on the rooftop of the Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Savile Row, London. It is shown here in its entirety for the first time, all 60 minutes.

There are preview showings of Cyrano (12A) on Wednesday and Thursday, in which Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) falls for the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett), who in turn has fallen for Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr).

Though Cyrano is aware of his diminished social status thanks to his diminutive stature, he offers to help Christian woo Roxanne by lending a hand and writing beautiful poetry.

This musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s play also features Ben Mendelsohn as De Guiche and Bashir Salahuddin as Le Bret and is directed by Joe Wright.

Continuing this week are Belfast (12A), Death on the Nile (12A), West Side Story (12A), Sing 2 (U) and Encanto (PG).