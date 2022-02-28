Charming story of real life art theft

IN 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver, stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.

He sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on the condition that the Government invested more in care for the elderly.

What happened next became the stuff of legend.

The Duke (12A) is in an uplifting true story about a good man who set out to change the world and managed to save his marriage.

Jim Broadbent stars as Kempton and Dame Helen Mirren plays his wife, Dorothy.

It is the last film to be directed by Roger Michell, who died in September.

Broadbent says the film is “testament to his joyous personality” and adds: “I like the idea of characters being anti-establishment.”

The Duke is showing at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley from today (Friday).

Continuing this week are The Beatles: Get Back — The Rooftop Concert (12A), Cyrano (12A), Belfast (12A), Death on the Nile (12A) and Sing 2 (U).

There are one-off shows of The Souvenir Part II (15) tomorrow (Saturday), National Theatre Live:

Leopoldstadt (12A) on Wednesday and a preview of Ali & Ava (15) on

Tuesday.

Tomorrow is also “£3 Day” at the cinema when customers can see any scheduled film for that amount.