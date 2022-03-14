WHEN shipyard crane operator Maurice Flitcroft fancied his chances in golf’s 1976 Open Championship, he was not a professional but that was no handicap.

Having bluffed his way into the qualifying competition, he subsequently hit a score of 121, the highest recorded, and was banned from entering again.

Earning the moniker “world’s worst golfer”, he regularly attempted to return to the Open as well as trying to enter other competitions, either as himself or under such pseudonyms as Gene Paycheki.

He became known as the “Royal and Ancient Rabbit” after duping the club, which runs the Open.

Now Craig Roberts has directed The Phantom of the Open (12A) with a screenplay by Simon Farnaby, of Horrible Histories and Ghosts fame.

The comedy drama stars Mark Rylance as Flitcroft and also features Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans, Jake Davies, Christian Lees, Jonah Lees, Mark Lewis Jones and Johann Myers.

It will be shown at a members-only preview at the Regal Picturehouse Henley on Sunday.

Still showing are The

Batman (15), The Duke (12A), Belfast (12A) and Sing 2 (U).

The cinema is showing Encanto (PG) on Saturday in honour of International Women’s Day.

On Monday there’s a 50th anniversary screening of The Godfather (15), while on Wednesday there will be a preview of the documentary River (U), narrated by Willem Dafoe, with a recorded question and answer session.