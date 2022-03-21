Ukraine fundraiser

THE Regal Picturehouse Henley is taking part in a national screening of Olga (15) at 7.15pm on Sunday to help raise funds for Ukraine.

A donation from each ticket sold will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal.

The 2021 film by Elie Grappe tells the fictional story of 15-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Olga (Anastasia Budiashkina), who is forced to live in exile in Switzerland while her mother works in Kyiv as an investigative journalist reporting on the Euromaidan protests.

These protests took place in 2013, when the Ukrainian government chose not to sign the European Union-Ukraine Association Agreement under pressure from Russia, despite the overwhelming approval of Ukraine’s parliament, which led to the Maidan Revolution in 2014.

The film also stars artistic gymnast Sabrina Rubtsova.