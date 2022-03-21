Monday, 21 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ukraine fundraiser

Ukraine fundraiser

THE Regal Picturehouse Henley is taking part in a national screening of Olga (15) at 7.15pm on Sunday to help raise funds for Ukraine.

A donation from each ticket sold will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal.

The 2021 film by Elie Grappe tells the fictional story of 15-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Olga (Anastasia Budiashkina), who is forced to live in exile in Switzerland while her mother works in Kyiv as an investigative journalist reporting on the Euromaidan protests.

These protests took place in 2013, when the Ukrainian government chose not to sign the European Union-Ukraine Association Agreement under pressure from Russia, despite the overwhelming approval of Ukraine’s parliament, which led to the Maidan Revolution in 2014.

The film also stars artistic gymnast Sabrina Rubtsova.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33