No more bad guys

THEY say that a leopard never changes his spots and the animated family film The Bad Guys (U) puts this notion under the spotlight.

Five notorious villains, the dashing Mr Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell) and his accomplices, sinister Mr Snake (Marc Maron), toe-tapping Tarantula (Awkwafina), toothsome Shark (Craig Robinson) and even more toothsome Piranha (Anthony Ramos) finally look set to do some time for their crimes.

However, they are given a second chance to become model citizens under the watchful eye of guinea pig Professor Marmalade (voiced by Richard Ayoade). Can five bad guys overrule the fact that they are naughty by nature and become good?

Directed by Pierre Perifel, the film is packed with riotous fun and some pensive moments. The Bad Guys is being previewed at the Regal Picturehouse on Saturday and Sunday.

Also showing this week are The Batman (15), The Duke (12A), The Phantom of the Open (12A) and The Worst Person in the World (15). Belfast (12A), Drive My Car (15), West Side Story (12A) and Dune (12A).