Monday, 04 April 2022

Supersonic return of heroic hedgehog

TWO years after the film Sonic the Hedgehog came out, a follow-up has been released.

The imaginatively titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) is based on the character of the classic Nineties Sega game.

Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, has settled into his new home of Green Hills, Montana.

All is peaceful until baddie Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns along with his sidekick Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba), searching for an emerald with a destructive power.

Not wanting to be defeated, Sonic teams up with his sidekick Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and they travel the globe trying to find the emerald to protect it from falling into the wrong hands.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is at the Regal Picturehouse Henley from today (Friday).

Also showing are The Eyes of Tammy Faye (12A), Belfast (12A), West Side Story (12A), Drive My Car (15), The Bad Guys (U), The Duke (12A), The Phantom of the Open (12A) and The Worst Person in the World (15).

