Monday, 04 April 2022

Movie night

HAMBLEDEN cinema will be showing Can You Ever Forgive Me? at the village hall next Saturday (April 9) at 8.15pm (doors open 7pm).

The 2018 film, which stars Melissa McCarthy, is based on the confessional memoir of New York author Lee Israel who can barely afford to pay her bills so hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookshops and collectors.

Soft drinks, wine, beer and snacks will be on sale. Tickets cost £8 each and are available from Hambleden Village Stores or visit www.hambledencinema.co.uk

