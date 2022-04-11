Fantastic Beasts 3

THE third instalment of the prequels to the Harry Potter series, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (12A), follows the young Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) as he tries to prevent dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) from seizing control of the wizarding world.

He teams up with magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and together with some intrepid witches and wizards they bump into a whole cast of magical beasts before running into trouble when they clash with Grindelwald’s legion of followers.

The film is at the Regal Picturehouse Henley from today (Friday).

Also showing are Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG), The Bad Guys (U), The Duke (12A), The Phantom of the Open (12A) and The Worst Person in the World (15).