True tale of deceit

IN 1939, a document called the Trout Memo, which used the art of fly fishing as an analogy for wartime deception by suggesting ways in which the enemy could be lured in, was published by Admiral John Godfrey.

It was actually thought to have been written by his assistant Ian Fleming, Nettlebed resident, naval intelligence officer and James Bond creator.

The document inspired Operation Mincemeat in 1943 during the Second World War.

British intelligence officers dressed up a corpse as fictitious Royal Marine Major William Martin and set it to wash up on a beach in southern Spain, complete with false papers and a briefcase containing classified information.

The set-up used misdirection and sleight of hand to help ensure that the 1943 Allied invasion of Sicily took the Axis powers by surprise and helped win the war.

This astonishing tale of derring-do has now been turned into a film, Operation Mincemeat (12A), directed by John Madden and starring Colin Firth as naval intelligence officer Ewan Montagu, Matthew

Macfadyen as his colleague Charles Cholmondeley, Kelly Macdonald as Jean Leslie and Simon Russell Beale as Winston Churchill.

Also showing this week are Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (12A), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) and The Bad Guys (U).