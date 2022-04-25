Epic saga of revenge

FROM acclaimed director Robert Eggers comes Viking revenge saga The Northman (15). Based on an old Scandinavian legend which also inspired Shakespeare’s character of Hamlet, it stars Alexander Skarsgård as the sword-wielding Viking Prince Amleth. Young Amleth is set on a path to avenge the death of his father, King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke), who was killed by his own brother and Amleth’s uncle, Fjölnir the Brotherless (Claes Bang).

Spectacular fight scenes, spiritual moments and volcanic eruptions ensue. With Nicole Kidman as Amleth’s mother, Queen Gudrún and Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga of the Birch Forest, the film also stars Björk and Willem Dafoe. The film is showing from today (Friday) at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley.

Also showing are Operation Mincemeat (12A), The Lost City (12A), True Things (15) and The Novice (15).