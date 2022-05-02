POPULAR TV period drama Downton Abbey is returning to the big screen.

The show, which was first broadcast in 2010, became so popular that in 2019 Downton Abbey the film was released. Now there’s a new instalment Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG).

Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham (Dame Maggie Smith), has inherited a villa in the South of France from an old flame so the entire Crawley family head off on holiday.

The film is showing from today (Friday) at the Regal Picturehouse Henley. Also showing are Operation Mincemeat (12A) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (12A).