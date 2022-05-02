Monday, 02 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New era

POPULAR TV period drama Downton Abbey is returning to the big screen.

The show, which was first broadcast in 2010, became so popular that in 2019 Downton Abbey the film was released. Now there’s a new instalment Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG).

Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham (Dame Maggie Smith), has inherited a villa in the South of France from an old flame so the entire Crawley family head off on holiday.

The film is showing from today (Friday) at the Regal Picturehouse Henley. Also showing are Operation Mincemeat (12A) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (12A).

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33