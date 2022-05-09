Back to superhero

DIRECTOR Sam Raimi has returned to the superhero film fold for the first time since directing the Spider-Man trilogies in the Noughties with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (12A). The latest in the Marvel Studios franchise, the film follows Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, a surgeon who has lost the use of his hands and turned to mystical powers as he and his allies traverse the mind-bending and mysterious alternate realities in the Multiverse to confront a mysterious villain. The film is showing at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley. Also showing are Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG), Operation Mincemeat (12A) and French abortion drama Happening (15).