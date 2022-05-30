One way to escape paying taxwoman

UNLIKE the superheroes and budget-busting special effects of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, new film Everything Everywhere All at Once (15) takes a different tack, creating a multiverse on a more relatable level.

Weary and harried Chinese-American laundromat worker Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) and her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) are being hounded by revenue auditor Deirdre Beubeirdra (Jame Lee Curtis), who is scrutinising their taxes.

Evelyn is also trying to navigate the worlds of her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) and father Gong Gong (James Hong) and find a balance to make everyone happy.

When her husband is seemingly usurped by a version of himself from another multiverse, Evelyn is pulled into a mind-bending journey to fight an almighty and dangerous “verse jumper”.

The film, which is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, is showing at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley from today (Friday).

From the makers of the 2018 documentary Spitfire, the follow-up, Lancaster (PG), tells the story of the Second World War bomber through the words of the last surviving crew members.

Using remastered archive material and RAF aerial footage, the film examines the plane’s involvement in the Dambuster raids and the bombing of Dresden. While the Lancaster helped win the war, 55,000 young men with an average age of 22 lost their lives over Nazi-occupied Europe. The film is showing from Sunday.

Just in time to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee, Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts (12A) chronicles her extraordinary 70-year reign. Directed by the late Roger Michell (Notting Hill) and produced by Kevin Loader (The Lady in the Van), it is an uplifting look at the longest-serving female head of state in history. Showing from today (Friday).

Continuing are Top Gun: Maverick (12A), Benediction (12A) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG).