Monday, 06 June 2022

Opera on big screen

THERE are two opportunities to see the Metropolitan Opera production of Hamlet (12A) at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley, with the Met Opera Live showing tomorrow (Saturday) and the Met Opera Encore showing on Wednesday.

Also showing are Top Gun: Maverick (12A), Bergman Island (15), Benediction (12A), Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG), Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts (12A) and Everything Everywhere All at Once (15).

Children’s films being screened include Octonauts: Life in the Ocean (U), Paw Patrol: The Movie (U) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG).

