Return of dinosaurs

THE last time we saw them, the dinosaurs were about to take over the world.

Four years on, humans have had to learn to live in this precarious set-up, being placed back in the food chain.

Fortunately, the intrepid Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Clare Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) are joined by some familiar faces, veteran scientists Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr Elli Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum).

In Jurassic World Dominion (12A), the long-awaited third part of the World trilogy and sixth and final instalment of the Jurassic Park series, director Colin Trevorrow continues the jaw-dropping action that will have you on the edge of your seat.

The film is showing at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley from today (Friday).

Also showing this week are Top Gun: Maverick (12A) and Everything Everywhere All at Once (15).