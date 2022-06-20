Buzz is back as he saves the universe

A SPIN-OFF from the Toy Story franchise, the new film Lightyear (PG) focuses on Buzz’s backstory.

Buzz (played by Chris Evans) flies into space for intergalactic fun and adventures with the crew of Star Command, accompanied by a cute robot friend.

When they become stuck on a hostile planet, they have to find a way home — and save the universe to boot.

The film is showing at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley from today (Friday).

Also new is romp-com Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (15) in which widow and retired teacher Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), who has spent years feeling secure but unfulfilled, seeks adventure with a sex worker called Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack).

However, there turns out to be more nuance to their relationship than simple transactions, as they reveal more about their lives to each other. Continuing this week are Top Gun: Maverick (12A) and Jurassic World Dominion (12A).

The Regal Picturehouse’s outdoor screening will be back next weekend with three old favourites on offer in Mill Meadows.

On Friday (June 24), Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd travel through time with life-changing consequences in Back to the Future (12A).

On Saturday, June 25, the film is Grease: Sing-along (PG), which is ideal for budding singers and fans of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

On Sunday, June 26 there will be more music and dancing with Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds in Singin’ in the Rain (U).

Bring your pillows, blankets and a picnic. “Doors” open at 7.30pm with the screenings timed to start after sunset for optimal viewing.

To book tickets, visit

picturehouses.com/outdoor