Monday, 27 June 2022

The story of Elvis and his Svengali

AUSTRALIAN film director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis (12A) explores two decades in which Elvis Presley rose to stardom, escaping an upbringing in poverty.

The King was steered in large part by his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and the film looks at the complex relationship between the singer and his Svengali.

Actor Austin Butler portrays Elvis and Tom Hanks plays Parker, who negotiated the deals, influenced Presley in life and love and certainly made sure of his own cut. The film also stars Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

Elvis is out today (Friday) at the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Henley. Still showing are Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (15), Jurassic World Dominion (12A), Lightyear (PG) and Top Gun: Maverick (12A).

The Regal’s outdoor screenings are back this weekend with three old favourites on offer in Mill Meadows.

Tonight Friday Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd travel through time in Back to the Future (12A).

On Saturday, the film is Grease: Sing-along (PG) and on Sunday there will be more music and dancing with Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds in Singin’ in the Rain (U).

Bring pillows, blankets and a picnic. The screenings will start after sunset for optimal viewing.

To book, visit picture
houses.com/outdoor

