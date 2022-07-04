Minions return

THE fifth instalment of the animated Despicable Me franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru (U) follows the misadventures of the disaster-prone little yellow creatures who exist only to serve history’s most evil masters.

It features Steve Carell as 12-year-old bad-guy-to-be Gru and Pierre Coffin as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and the rest of the Minions.

The all-star voice cast includes Julie Andrews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren and Russell Brand.

The film is showing at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley from today (Friday).

New Marvel release Thor: Love And Thunder (12A) will be out on preview on Thursday.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale and the story is a follow-on from the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Also showing are Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (15), Elvis (12A) and Top Gun: Maverick (12A).