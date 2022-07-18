Return of Railway Children

IN the Seventies, E Nesbit’s much-loved book The Railway Children, set in 1905, was adapted into a film.

The story follows the adventures of the Waterbury siblings Bobbie (played by Jenny Agutter), Phyllis and Peter as they and their mother face hard times after the incarceration of their father.

Despite their struggles, the children go out of their way to be kind and helpful to those around them. In one famous scene, the girls resort to using their red petticoats to flag down a train and save it from a landslide and potential disaster.

The Railway Children Return (PG) picks up the story. It is the Second World War and three evacuee children, Lily, Pattie and Ted, are sent by their mother from the city of Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth.

They are met at the station by Bobbie (with Jenny Agutter reprising the role), who is now grown up with a daughter and a grandson. The children discover a young American soldier who, like them, is far away from home and go on a quest to help him.

The film is showing at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley from today (Friday).

Still showing are Elvis (12A), Top Gun: Maverick (12A), Minions: Rise of Gru (U) and Thor: Love and Thunder (12A).