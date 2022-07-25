Hit novel on screen

DELIA OWENS’S bestselling 2018 novel, Where the Crawdads Sing, has been turned into a movie produced by Reese Witherspoon and directed by Olivia Newman.

Kya is left bereft as a child when she and her abusive, alcoholic father are abandoned by her mother and siblings. Left to fend for herself in the marshlands of North Carolina, she lives in isolation, building a burgeoning collection of seashells.

Years later, she appears to get a new start in life, with two male acquaintances. When one of them is found dead, Kya is placed under suspicion and her past as the mysterious “marsh girl” of Barkley Cove muddies the waters.

The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, Taylor John Smith as Tate and Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews, with veteran actor David Strathairn as Kya’s lawyer, Tom Milton.

Where the Crawdads Sing (15) is showing at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley from today (Friday).

Also showing are The Railway Children Return (PG), Thor: Love and Thunder (12A), Top Gun: Maverick (12A) and Minions: Rise of Gru (U).