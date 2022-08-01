Train-ed assassin

BRAD PITT returns to the big screen as trained killer-turned-pacifist Ladybug in punch-packing action comedy Bullet Train (15), which is showing at the Regal Cinema in Henley from today (Friday).

His handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) sets him one last assignment: to collect a briefcase on a bullet train travelling from Tokyo to Morioka. The trouble is, there are five other assassins on board and it seems like their paths are going to cross.

Also out today are Joyride (15) starring Olivia Colman and DC League of Super Pets (PG). Still showing are Elvis (12A), Top Gun: Maverick (12A) and Where the Crawdads Sing (15). The screening of National Theatre Live: Prima Facie (15) starring Jodie Comer will also be shown regularly over the next few weeks.