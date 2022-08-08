Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Killing Eve star in West End hit play

IN the one-woman play Prima Facie, ace barrister Tessa (Jodie Comer) is in her stride, having crossed class barriers to get to the top.

She is a brilliant cross-examiner, playing devil’s advocate in her defence of men accused of sexual assault.

When events in her own life threaten to overshadow her successful career, Tessa is forced to look further into the meaning of morality, the burden of proof and the patriarchal power of the law.

Comer, the star of Killing Eve, made her West End debut as Tessa in the play at the Harold Pinter Theatre in April.

Written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin, the play was immensely popular and received much critical acclaim.

National Theatre Live Encore: Prima Facie (15) is now showing at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley.

Still showing are Bullet Train (15), Where the Crawdads Sing (15), Elvis (12A), Top Gun: Maverick (12A), DC League of Super Pets (PG) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (U).

