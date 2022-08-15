Maker of Manhattan

THE man who shaped Manhattan, urban planner Robert Moses, is portrayed as a trailblazing mogul by Ralph Fiennes in David Hare’s electrifying and philosophical play Straight Line Crazy (15).

The play explores how in the period after the Great Depression of the Twenties, he was able to hold several important positions and get construction projects going.

He built new parks, transit systems and bridges but created fierce debates about the morality of displacing citizens and the environmental impacts.

NT Live: Straight Line Crazy (Encore) is showing on Thursday at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley.

Showing all next week are action-packed Brad Pitt vehicle Bullet Train (15), grand romantic drama Eiffel (15), Iranian travel tale Hit the Road (12A) and coming-of-age murder mystery Where the Crawdads Sing (15) plus the family-friendly DC League of Super Pets (PG).

Also on show on various days are Top Gun: Maverick (12A), NT Live: Prima Facie (Encore) (15), The American Friend (15) and A Bigger Splash (15).

Children’s films include Early Man (PG), Sing 2 (U), The Bad Guys (U) and The Snail and The Whale (U).