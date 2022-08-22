Second chance to catch fishermen

IN 2010, a group of fishermen from Port Isaac in Cornwall, who have been singing sea shanties to raise money for charity for more than 25 years, signed a record deal.

Fisherman’s Friends, who meet regularly at the Platt (harbour) to sing the songs of their forebears, became the first traditional folk act to reach the Top 10.

Their album, Port Isaac’s Fisherman’s Friends, went gold. This was followed up with the albums One and All (2013), Proper Job (2015) and Sole Mates (2018).

The group sang for the Queen at her diamond jubilee celebrations in 2012 and for Prince Charles and Camilla during their tour of Cornwall in 2016. Despite this, they have remained down to earth and kept up the day jobs. In 2019, their story was adapted into a film with elements of comedy, drama and romance, starring James Purefoy, Daniel Mays and Tuppence Middleton and others.

Now the sequel, Fisherman’s Friends: One And All (12A), looks at the ups and downs and the struggles with fame faced by the men and their families on their journey to play Glastonbury, which they did in 2011.

Two American ranch-owners go to great lengths to pin down some elusive unidentified flying objects in Jordan Peele’s new cryptic, jumpy sci-fi horror film, Nope (15). Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael

Wincott and Brandon Perea star.